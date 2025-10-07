Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What are woolly aphids, and why are they swarming the Southeast?

  • Woolly aphids, small white fuzzy insects, are currently thriving across the southeastern U.S., particularly in Tennessee and Alabama.
  • Their increased presence is attributed to prolonged warm weather, which allows them to reproduce for longer periods.
  • While harmless to humans and pets, these aphids are a nuisance, sticking to vehicles and leaving behind a sticky 'honeydew' that causes black sooty mold.
  • The insects feed on plant sap, and their honeydew can lead to unsightly sooty mold on trees and other surfaces, potentially causing long-term stress for some plants like hackberry trees.
  • Experts anticipate their numbers will naturally decline as temperatures fall, though pesticides or cleaning affected items can help manage the issue.
