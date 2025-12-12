Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Controversial director pictured with Epstein in new batch of estate photos

It’s not clear where or when the undated photos were captured
It’s not clear where or when the undated photos were captured (House Oversight Committee)
  • Controversial director Woody Allen, 90, is pictured multiple times in newly released images from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
  • The photos, released by House Democrats Friday, show Allen perched on a director’s chair as he speaks with convicted sex offender Epstein.
  • Another image shows Allen talking with President Donald Trump’s ex-strategist Steve Bannon, and a third photo shows Allen with Epstein and a second person, a woman whose face is blurred.
  • Allen previously acknowledged his connection to Epstein and has said he first met him at a dinner in 2010.
  • A letter Allen allegedly sent to Epstein for his 63rd birthday was made public earlier this year when The New York Times published a collection of letters and photographs belonging to the late pedophile.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in