Quarter of employees have felt pressured to drink at work functions - study

After work drinks are a good way to unwind with colleagues - but have consequences
After work drinks are a good way to unwind with colleagues - but have consequences (Getty/iStock)
  • A new survey by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) reveals that over a third of employees have called in sick after feeling pressured to drink at work-related events.
  • The report highlights that approximately a quarter of workers feel pressured to consume alcohol, a figure that rises to 38 per cent among younger employees aged 18 to 24.
  • Workplace drinking culture is linked to significant productivity issues, with a third of workers calling in sick and 22 per cent working hungover, leading to reduced capacity and presenteeism.
  • Beyond productivity, the survey indicates that workplace alcohol consumption increases risks of regrettable behaviour, and a significant number of respondents associate it with harmful conduct, sexual harassment, bullying, or intimidation.
  • Researchers are advocating for employers to offer booze-free social alternatives, as over half of workplaces currently fail to do so, despite 73 per cent of employees believing employers have a responsibility to address alcohol-related harm.
