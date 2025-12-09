Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Workers could be able to ignore after-hours calls by law

A new bill has been introduced into Indian Parliament offering workers a ‘right to disconnect’ from their jobs
A new bill has been introduced into Indian Parliament offering workers a ‘right to disconnect’ from their jobs (Getty/iStock)
  • A new bill has been introduced in India's parliament proposing a “right to disconnect” for workers, allowing them to ignore work communications outside official hours.
  • Proposed by opposition MP Supriya Sule, the legislation aims to combat long working hours, burnout, and the culture of constant availability prevalent in India's workplaces.
  • The bill would make it illegal for employers to demand responses outside designated work times or on holidays, prohibiting disciplinary action against staff who do not reply.
  • It mandates that companies and employees agree on what constitutes an emergency, with organisations repeatedly violating the law facing potential fines.
  • This initiative reflects a growing global trend, with countries like France, Spain, and Portugal having already implemented similar laws to protect worker well-being.
