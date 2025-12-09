Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

World’s longest flight - lasting 29 hours - lands safely

China Eastern Airways has completed a 29-hour flight
China Eastern Airways has completed a 29-hour flight (Getty/iStock)
  • China Eastern Airlines completed the world's longest commercial flight route, covering 12,400 miles over 29 hours.
  • The flight departed Shanghai on 4 December, arriving in Buenos Aires after a stop in Auckland, New Zealand, for refuelling and crew rotation.
  • This new route, operated by a 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER, will now run twice a week year-round.
  • It aims to connect Shanghai with major South American cities and cater to Argentina's growing East Asian diaspora.
  • The service now surpasses Singapore Airlines' 19-hour flight as the longest commercial route, with Qantas planning even longer direct flights in the future.
