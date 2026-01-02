Big questions raised after discovery of world’s oldest human cremation
- Archaeologists have unearthed the world's earliest known intentional cremation of an adult human in Malawi, dating back 9,500 years.
- The remains of a small adult female were discovered at the Hora 1 archaeological site, indicating meticulous planning and manipulation before cremation.
- This discovery challenges traditional assumptions about complex mortuary practices and community cooperation among ancient hunter-gatherer societies.
- The cremation required a significant communal effort, including gathering at least 30 kg of deadwood and grass to build a pyre reaching over 500C.
- Researchers are questioning why this particular woman received such unique treatment, suggesting she held special significance within her community.