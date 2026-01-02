Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Big questions raised after discovery of world’s oldest human cremation

Related: Tomb of mysterious missing pharaoh is biggest archaeological find in a century
  • Archaeologists have unearthed the world's earliest known intentional cremation of an adult human in Malawi, dating back 9,500 years.
  • The remains of a small adult female were discovered at the Hora 1 archaeological site, indicating meticulous planning and manipulation before cremation.
  • This discovery challenges traditional assumptions about complex mortuary practices and community cooperation among ancient hunter-gatherer societies.
  • The cremation required a significant communal effort, including gathering at least 30 kg of deadwood and grass to build a pyre reaching over 500C.
  • Researchers are questioning why this particular woman received such unique treatment, suggesting she held special significance within her community.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in