Wyoming ranch size of Rhode Island sells for nearly $80 million

  • Christopher Robinson, a local elected official, has purchased the 916,000-acre Pathfinder Ranches in Wyoming through his family company, The Ensign Group L.C.
  • The deal for the sprawling property, which was listed last summer for $79.5 million, closed on January 14, although the final purchase price remains undisclosed.
  • Pathfinder Ranches spans four counties and covers approximately 1% of Wyoming's total land mass, making it larger than Rhode Island and nearly the size of Delaware.
  • Robinson, a Summit County Council member who already owns around one million acres, acquired Pathfinder four years after buying the neighbouring 86,000-acre Stone Ranch.
  • He stated his intention to operate the combined land as a single, self-sustaining livestock range, viewing it as a long-term investment with conservation goals.
