Paris offices of Elon Musk’s X raided by cybercrime authorities
- French prosecutors are conducting a search at the Paris offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X.
- The search is part of a preliminary investigation, opened in January 2023, into alleged offences including the spread of child pornography, sexually explicit deepfakes, and denial of crimes against humanity.
- The probe also covers alleged complicity in detaining and spreading such content, and manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organised group.
- Prosecutors have requested voluntary interviews with Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, X's former CEO, for 20 April, with X employees also summoned as witnesses.
- The investigation began after a French lawmaker reported biased algorithms on X and was expanded following allegations that X's AI chatbot Grok denied the Holocaust and spread deepfakes.
