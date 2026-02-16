Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

X down: Elon Musk’s platform sees second major outage within a month

Twitter and Grok not working in another major outage
  • X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a major outage early on Tuesday.
  • The social media platform wasn’t loading for users on both its app and website.
  • The company has not yet confirmed the cause of the widespread disruption and there is currently no information available regarding when the service will be restored.
  • Last month, the website and app also went down for thousands of users, taking nearly all day to come back.
