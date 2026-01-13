Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

X goes down in major outage affecting multiple countries

Twitter does not operate any status page of its own and it was not immediately clear why the app and website had broken
  • X, formerly known as Twitter, was hit with an outage Tuesday as more than 25,000 people reported issues with the site.
  • Users rushed to the Down Detector website to complain about issues with the social media site, with reports of posts not loading.
  • Information wasn’t immediately available about what caused the site to go down.
  • The outage comes amid increasing scrutiny of X and its AI subsidiary, xAI, over the Grok chatbot.
  • The chatbot has come under fire after it generated an array of abusive and violent imagery, with the UK even mulling banning the website completely if changes aren’t made.
