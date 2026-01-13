X goes down in major outage affecting multiple countries
- X, formerly known as Twitter, was hit with an outage Tuesday as more than 25,000 people reported issues with the site.
- Users rushed to the Down Detector website to complain about issues with the social media site, with reports of posts not loading.
- Information wasn’t immediately available about what caused the site to go down.
- The outage comes amid increasing scrutiny of X and its AI subsidiary, xAI, over the Grok chatbot.
- The chatbot has come under fire after it generated an array of abusive and violent imagery, with the UK even mulling banning the website completely if changes aren’t made.