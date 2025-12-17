Chinese president Xi Jinping showed ‘strong support’ for Jimmy Lai conviction
- Chinese President Xi Jinping has endorsed the conviction of British media tycoon Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong.
- President Xi conveyed his support during a meeting with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee in Beijing.
- Lai, the 78-year-old pro-democracy campaigner and founder of Apple Daily, was found guilty of colluding with foreign forces under Hong Kong's national security law and awaits sentencing.
- The endorsement precedes a scheduled visit to Beijing by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is under pressure to advocate for Lai's release.
- The conviction has drawn strong criticism from Western governments and rights groups, leading to the British government summoning China's ambassador and US president Donald Trump expressing sorrow.