Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Great Ormond Street surgeon harmed 94 children with botched operations

Great Ormond Street Hospital launched a review of the care of 723 children treated by consultant orthopaedic surgeon Yaser Jabbar
Great Ormond Street Hospital launched a review of the care of 723 children treated by consultant orthopaedic surgeon Yaser Jabbar (Alamy/PA)
  • A Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) review concluded that 94 patients suffered harm due to orthopaedic surgeon Yaser Jabbar.
  • Mr Jabbar, who treated hundreds of children from 2017 to 2022, caused severe harm to 36 patients.
  • The review also identified 39 patients who experienced moderate harm and 19 who suffered mild harm under his care.
  • Conversely, 642 patients treated by Mr Jabbar were found not to have suffered attributable harm.
  • Mr Jabbar is understood to be living abroad and no longer possesses a licence to practise medicine in the UK.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in