Colombian singer among six killed in plane crash just hours before concert
- Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez and five other people died in a private aircraft crash in central-eastern Colombia on Saturday.
- The plane, registered as N325FA, crashed in the Paipa and Duitama area of Boyacá shortly after take-off, becoming engulfed in flames.
- The victims were identified as Jiménez, pilot Captain Hernando Torres,and passengers Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Óscar Marín, Jefferson Osorio and Weisman Mora.
- Jiménez, a prominent música popular artist, was known for revitalizing the genre and was en route to a concert when the accident occurred.
- Authorities, including the Civil Aviation Authority and Transportation minister Maria Fernanda Rojas, have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.