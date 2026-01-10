Yemen’s main separatist group now denies it is disbanding
- Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) has denied reports of its disbandment, stating an earlier announcement on Saudi media was made "under coercion and pressure".
- The denial follows an announcement by an STC member on Saudi state media that the UAE-backed separatist group had decided to dissolve itself.
- This contradiction highlights a significant split within the STC, which had seized parts of southern Yemen, escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia.
- STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi reportedly fled Yemen, with the Saudi-led coalition accusing the UAE of facilitating his escape.
- The STC has called for mass protests in southern cities, while Saudi-backed authorities in Aden have banned demonstrations citing security concerns.