Why top chef is ‘not embarrassed’ by 1-star hygiene rating
- Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, Wales's only two-Michelin-star establishment, received a one-out-of-five hygiene rating from food safety officers last November.
- The Food Standards Agency assessment indicated that 'major improvement' was necessary for food safety management and the cleanliness of facilities.
- Chef Gareth Ward, who charges almost £500-per-head for dinner, said he is “not embarrassed” by the rating, insisting the restaurant operates at the ”highest standard in the world”.
- Ward claimed inspectors questioned the restaurant's use of raw, sashimi-grade fish from Japan and its practice of ageing ingredients in a salt chamber.
- Ceredigion County Council, which conducted the inspection, affirmed its staff's professional judgement in applying UK food hygiene standards.