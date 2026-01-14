Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why top chef is ‘not embarrassed’ by 1-star hygiene rating

The Michelin Guide describes the restaurant as a ‘truly unique experience’
The Michelin Guide describes the restaurant as a ‘truly unique experience’ (Ynyshir)
  • Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, Wales's only two-Michelin-star establishment, received a one-out-of-five hygiene rating from food safety officers last November.
  • The Food Standards Agency assessment indicated that 'major improvement' was necessary for food safety management and the cleanliness of facilities.
  • Chef Gareth Ward, who charges almost £500-per-head for dinner, said he is “not embarrassed” by the rating, insisting the restaurant operates at the ”highest standard in the world”.
  • Ward claimed inspectors questioned the restaurant's use of raw, sashimi-grade fish from Japan and its practice of ageing ingredients in a salt chamber.
  • Ceredigion County Council, which conducted the inspection, affirmed its staff's professional judgement in applying UK food hygiene standards.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in