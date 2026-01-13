Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prosecutors seeking death penalty for former South Korean president Yoon

South Korea's former impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol (C) arrives at a previous court hearing
South Korea's former impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol (C) arrives at a previous court hearing (AFP/Getty)
  • South Korean prosecutors have requested the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection.
  • The charges relate to his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024, which prosecutors allege was a plot to consolidate power.
  • Investigators claim Mr Yoon and his former defence minister planned to provoke an armed aggression from North Korea to justify the martial law declaration.
  • Mr Yoon, who was impeached and arrested, has consistently rejected the accusations, insisting the declaration was within his presidential authority.
  • The Seoul Central District Court is expected to deliver its ruling on the case in February.
