Prosecutors seeking death penalty for former South Korean president Yoon
- South Korean prosecutors have requested the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection.
- The charges relate to his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024, which prosecutors allege was a plot to consolidate power.
- Investigators claim Mr Yoon and his former defence minister planned to provoke an armed aggression from North Korea to justify the martial law declaration.
- Mr Yoon, who was impeached and arrested, has consistently rejected the accusations, insisting the declaration was within his presidential authority.
- The Seoul Central District Court is expected to deliver its ruling on the case in February.