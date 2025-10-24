Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murderer who put body parts in suitcase admits having indecent images of children

Yostin Andres Mosquera (right) when he appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey
Yostin Andres Mosquera (right) when he appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
  • Convicted double murderer Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, has pleaded guilty to three new charges of possessing indecent images of children.
  • Mosquera, a Colombian national, admitted to possessing 1,500 category A, 750 category B, and 4,000 category C indecent images of children.
  • He was jailed for 16 months for these offences, with the sentence to run concurrently to his upcoming murder sentence.
  • Mosquera killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on 8 July 2024 in their Shepherd’s Bush flat.
  • His crimes were uncovered after he was seen with blood-leaking suitcases near Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge, leading police to discover the victims' body parts.
