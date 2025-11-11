Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children’s Commissioner calls for new youth justice system based on rehabilitation

Aine Fox
The Commissioner explicitly called for all young offender institutions to be shut down out over time.
  • England’s Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, has called for a new youth justice system based on rehabilitation and the eventual closure of all young offender institutions.
  • Her report highlights that despite a record low of 430 children in custody, almost two-thirds (62 per cent) of those remanded did not go on to receive a custodial sentence.
  • Dame Rachel warned that even short periods in custody are profoundly damaging to children, disrupting education and entrenching vulnerabilities, with the average remand length increasing significantly.
  • She criticised the current system for treating custody as a “waiting room” for children whose real needs are care, housing or mental health support, noting the overrepresentation of children from black and mixed backgrounds.
  • The Commissioner advocates for replacing existing institutions with smaller, homely settings and a clear, time-bound plan to phase out all young offender institutions and secure training centres.
