Man who died with dementia at just 24 leaves brain to science
- Andre Yarham, a 24-year-old man from Dereham, Norfolk, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia at age 22, died over Christmas.
- He chose to donate his brain to science for research at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, hoping to help prevent other families from suffering.
- His mother, Samantha Fairbairn, first noticed changes in his behaviour, such as forgetfulness, in November 2022, leading to his diagnosis.
- Ms Fairbairn highlighted that dementia does not discriminate by age and described it as a "cruel disease" with no current cure.
- Mr Yarham's condition rapidly deteriorated, requiring care home admission in September last year, and he lost his speech a month before his death on 27 December.