Your Party dealt another blow as MP quits

Jeremy Corbyn re-launches Your Party membership
  • Adnan Hussain, an independent MP, has withdrawn from the steering process of the new political project, Your Party.
  • His departure, announced on Friday, occurs barely two weeks before the party's founding conference is due to take place in Liverpool.
  • Hussain cited “veiled prejudice” against Muslim men and “persistent infighting, factional competition, and a struggle for power” as his reasons for stepping back.
  • He expressed deep concern over the treatment of “certain figures”, particularly Muslim men, within the party, noting rhetoric disturbingly similar to forces the left claims to oppose.
  • The party, backed by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, has been marred by internal divisions, including disputes over leadership, financing, and its membership launch.
