YouTuber Brandon Buckingham says he’s in ‘dire situation’ after almost dying in hospital

YouTube star Brandon Buckingham asks for help amid hospitalization
  • YouTuber Brandon Buckingham has appealed to fans for help after suffering multiple organ failure, including his heart, kidneys, liver and lungs.
  • The 30-year-old influencer was rushed to hospital after waking up deaf and disoriented, with doctors suspecting acute systolic heart failure.
  • Buckingham stated that only 15 to 20 per cent of his heart is currently functioning, and he faces a long recovery period, unable to provide for his wife and 11-month-old baby.
  • He launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover over $100,000 in medical debt and support his family during his recovery.
  • As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had successfully raised over $230,000 from his 1.2 million YouTube subscribers and supporters.
