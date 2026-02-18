Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

YouTube outages resolved – here’s what caused huge global disruption

Hundreds of thousands of users couldn’t access YouTube
Hundreds of thousands of users couldn’t access YouTube (REUTERS)
  • YouTube experienced widespread issues on Tuesday evening, with over a quarter of a million users reporting problems accessing the social media site.
  • Around 350,000 users reported issues from 8 p.m. Eastern time, primarily concerning the YouTube app, according to Downdetector.
  • The outage affected various platforms, including YouTube.com, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, Kids, and TV, with some users unable to log in to YouTube TV.
  • YouTube confirmed the issue was related to its recommendations system and announced that all platforms were 'back to normal' by approximately 10 p.m. Eastern time.
  • The company apologised for the disruption, stating, 'We really appreciate you bearing with us while we sorted this out.'
