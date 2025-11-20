The ‘butcher of Bucha’ – wanted for ordering the slaughter of Ukrainian civilians in the street
- A Russian commander, Yurii Vladimirovich Kim, has become the first military official accused of systematic war crimes related to the Bucha massacre in Ukraine.
- Kim, a lieutenant platoon commander, is suspected of ordering troops to commit war crimes, including the wilful killing of civilians, during the occupation of Bucha between March and April 2022.
- He is allegedly responsible for 17 killings and four instances of ill-treatment, and is accused of ordering subordinates to burn bodies to conceal the crimes.
- Ukrainian officials recovered 458 bodies, including nine children, from Bucha following the Russian occupation.
- The Notice of Suspicion against Kim initiates an investigation aimed at holding Russian military leaders accountable, with investigators using extensive evidence to identify him and other suspects.