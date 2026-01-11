Russian troops ‘capture village in Ukraine’ as drone strike kills one in Voronezh
- Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Bilohirya village in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the TASS state news agency citing the Defence Ministry.
- A Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian city of Voronezh resulted in one fatality and three injuries, with debris from a downed drone hitting a house.
- Russian air defences shot down 17 drones over Voronezh, a city approximately 250km from the Ukrainian border, which also saw damage to over 10 buildings.
- Russia used its powerful new Oreshnik hypersonic missile for only the second time in the conflict, striking western Ukraine following a barrage of hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles on Friday.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed ongoing communication with the American side regarding defence, while Ukraine's general staff reported 154 Russian drones targeting Ukraine overnight into Sunday, with 125 intercepted.