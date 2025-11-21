Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian glide bomb kills five after apartment block hit in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine WRescues work at a market destroyed by a Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine WRescues work at a market destroyed by a Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • A Russian glide bomb struck a residential district in Zaporizhzhia, killing five people and injuring ten, including a teenage girl.
  • The attack, which damaged high-rise apartment blocks and a market, underscores the destructive power of Russian glide bombs, against which Ukraine has no effective countermeasure.
  • Separately, a Russian drone assault on Odesa injured five people, including a 16-year-old boy, in a residential area.
  • These incidents follow a recent Russian drone and missile barrage on Ternopil, which resulted in 31 deaths and 94 injuries, with 13 people still unaccounted for.
  • The attacks occurred as Ukrainian officials consider a US plan to end the war, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy anticipating a discussion with Donald Trump.
