President Zelensky’s Christmas message takes aim at Putin
- President Zelensky's Christmas message expressed a wish for Vladimir Putin's demise while praying for peace for Ukraine, highlighting the nation's resilience amidst Russian attacks.
- Russia continued its bombardment of Ukraine with missiles and drones, leading to at least three deaths on Tuesday and two more fatalities in Odesa and Kharkiv on Christmas night.
- Zelensky indicated openness to establishing a demilitarised zone in eastern Ukraine, suggesting troop withdrawals if Russia reciprocates and international forces provide monitoring.
- Peace plan discussions are progressing, with American negotiators engaging both sides after a proposal by Donald Trump, initially seen as favouring Moscow, prompted efforts by Ukraine and its allies to adjust it.
- Russian air defences reportedly intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones near Moscow, while Ukraine's military claimed successful drone strikes on an industrial site in Russia's Tula region and a marine drone facility in Russian-occupied Crimea.