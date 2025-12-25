Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

President Zelensky’s Christmas message takes aim at Putin

Zelensky’s message
Zelensky’s message (ZelenskyyUa)
  • President Zelensky's Christmas message expressed a wish for Vladimir Putin's demise while praying for peace for Ukraine, highlighting the nation's resilience amidst Russian attacks.
  • Russia continued its bombardment of Ukraine with missiles and drones, leading to at least three deaths on Tuesday and two more fatalities in Odesa and Kharkiv on Christmas night.
  • Zelensky indicated openness to establishing a demilitarised zone in eastern Ukraine, suggesting troop withdrawals if Russia reciprocates and international forces provide monitoring.
  • Peace plan discussions are progressing, with American negotiators engaging both sides after a proposal by Donald Trump, initially seen as favouring Moscow, prompted efforts by Ukraine and its allies to adjust it.
  • Russian air defences reportedly intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones near Moscow, while Ukraine's military claimed successful drone strikes on an industrial site in Russia's Tula region and a marine drone facility in Russian-occupied Crimea.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in