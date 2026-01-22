Zelensky arrives in Davos for crunch Ukraine peace talks with Trump
- Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Davos for a meeting with Donald Trump, as geopolitical conflicts dominated the World Economic Forum 2026.
- Donald Trump stated that a long-awaited peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is "reasonably close".
- Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is travelling to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
- Witkoff indicated that negotiations were down to one final issue, expressing optimism for a resolution if both sides are willing.
- Trump urged Russian and Ukrainian leaders to finalise a deal, noting that delegations from both countries have already held meetings this week.