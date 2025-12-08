Zelensky meets European allies to discuss Ukraine peace plan – what was said
- President Zelensky met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Downing Street to discuss strengthening Ukraine's position.
- European leaders described this as a "decisive time" for the US-led effort to end Russia's war, stressing the need for a "just and lasting ceasefire" and robust security guarantees.
- Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Zelenskyy, claiming the Ukrainian leader "hasn’t yet read the proposal" for a peace plan, though few details of the negotiations have been made public.
- Zelenskyy stated beforehand that his talks with European leaders would focus on security, air defence and long-term funding, highlighting Ukraine's need for support from both Europe and the US.
- Following the London meeting, leaders agreed to continue joint work on the US plan, integrating European contributions and coordinating closely with Ukraine, while also planning for security guarantees and reconstruction.