Zelensky meets European allies to discuss Ukraine peace plan – what was said

Zelensky says he had 'substantive' phone call with US's Witkoff
  • President Zelensky met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Downing Street to discuss strengthening Ukraine's position.
  • European leaders described this as a "decisive time" for the US-led effort to end Russia's war, stressing the need for a "just and lasting ceasefire" and robust security guarantees.
  • Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Zelenskyy, claiming the Ukrainian leader "hasn’t yet read the proposal" for a peace plan, though few details of the negotiations have been made public.
  • Zelenskyy stated beforehand that his talks with European leaders would focus on security, air defence and long-term funding, highlighting Ukraine's need for support from both Europe and the US.
  • Following the London meeting, leaders agreed to continue joint work on the US plan, integrating European contributions and coordinating closely with Ukraine, while also planning for security guarantees and reconstruction.

