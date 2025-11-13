Zelensky issues Putin warning as he makes new plea to allies
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing for a "big war" in Europe, potentially by 2029 or 2030.
- Zelensky urged international allies to intensify sanctions on Russia and increase weapons supplies to diminish Moscow's capabilities and halt its aggression in Ukraine.
- The European Union is investigating methods to secure additional funding for Ukraine, including the potential seizure of frozen Russian assets.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Vladimir Putin's belief he can outlast allies is a miscalculation, calling for renewed efforts to bring him to negotiations.
- The Kremlin claimed Ukraine would eventually need to negotiate, but Kyiv rejects Moscow's demands to cede occupied land as unacceptable.