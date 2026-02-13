Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zelensky gets chilling warning from Trump official ahead of key summit

Rubio warns ‘old world is gone’ ahead of possible Zelensky meeting at Munich summit
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the "old order is gone" and the world is at a "defining moment" in geopolitics, ahead of the Munich Security Conference.
  • Rubio is anticipated to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky at the conference, which will also be attended by other global leaders including Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron.
  • The conference follows Ukraine's announcement that it is set to receive $38 billion (£27.9bn) in military aid from its allies for 2026.
  • This aid package includes a £500 million contribution from the UK specifically for air defence, forming part of a larger £3 billion support commitment.
  • Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that the funding will be allocated for drones, air defence systems, and Patriot missiles.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in