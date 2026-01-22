Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky attacks European leaders in Davos speech

Zelensky says ‘we are living in Groundhog Day’ in scathing attack on world leaders over lack of support
  • Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a scathing speech at Davos, criticising European leaders for their perceived inaction, “endless internal arguments”, and 'Groundhog Day' approach to supporting Ukraine against Russia.
  • During his address, the Ukrainian president announced that the first trilateral peace talks involving Kyiv, Moscow, and the US would take place in the UAE on Friday.
  • Zelensky implored European leaders to demonstrate greater unity and courage, urging them to act independently of the US and not rely on Donald Trump to change his stance.
  • He specifically criticised Europe's failure to utilise frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit and questioned why the continent was not stopping Russia's 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers.
  • Hours after Zelensky's remarks, the French navy, supported by Britain, intercepted a sanctioned Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in the Mediterranean, with French President Emmanuel Macron confirming the action.
