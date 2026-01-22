Zelensky attacks European leaders in Davos speech
- Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a scathing speech at Davos, criticising European leaders for their perceived inaction, “endless internal arguments”, and 'Groundhog Day' approach to supporting Ukraine against Russia.
- During his address, the Ukrainian president announced that the first trilateral peace talks involving Kyiv, Moscow, and the US would take place in the UAE on Friday.
- Zelensky implored European leaders to demonstrate greater unity and courage, urging them to act independently of the US and not rely on Donald Trump to change his stance.
- He specifically criticised Europe's failure to utilise frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit and questioned why the continent was not stopping Russia's 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers.
- Hours after Zelensky's remarks, the French navy, supported by Britain, intercepted a sanctioned Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in the Mediterranean, with French President Emmanuel Macron confirming the action.