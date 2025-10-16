Russia ‘weaponising winter’ with fresh strikes on key Ukraine sites
- Russia launched a heavy bombardment against Ukraine's energy facilities, deploying hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles.
- The assault caused widespread power cuts across eight Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, and disrupted natural gas extraction.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of deliberately targeting emergency crews and is due to meet Donald Trump to request more American air defences and long-range missiles.
- These attacks on Ukraine's power grid are a consistent tactic, intensifying as winter approaches, which Kyiv describes as 'weaponising winter'.
- While the US has hesitated on providing long-range missiles, Trump is reportedly frustrated by the war's deadlock, and Ukraine is also developing its own arms industry with US cooperation.