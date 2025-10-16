Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia ‘weaponising winter’ with fresh strikes on key Ukraine sites

Zelensky is buying into Trump’s Gaza delusion – so he can repeat the trick with Ukraine
  • Russia launched a heavy bombardment against Ukraine's energy facilities, deploying hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles.
  • The assault caused widespread power cuts across eight Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, and disrupted natural gas extraction.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of deliberately targeting emergency crews and is due to meet Donald Trump to request more American air defences and long-range missiles.
  • These attacks on Ukraine's power grid are a consistent tactic, intensifying as winter approaches, which Kyiv describes as 'weaponising winter'.
  • While the US has hesitated on providing long-range missiles, Trump is reportedly frustrated by the war's deadlock, and Ukraine is also developing its own arms industry with US cooperation.
