Zelensky may travel to US to finalise Ukraine peace deal

Trump issues stark ultimatum to Zelensky
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit the US in the coming days, with the trip dependent on the perceived success of peace deal negotiations in Geneva.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks between US and Ukrainian officials as "meaningful" but noted that further work is still needed to reach a final agreement.
  • Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, reported "very good progress" towards a "just and lasting peace" following the discussions in Switzerland.
  • Ukraine and the United States issued a joint statement confirming they had drafted a "refined peace framework", although specific details were not provided.
  • The article references a previous proposal from the Trump administration to end the war, which suggested Kyiv cede territory and abandon NATO aspirations in exchange for US protection.
