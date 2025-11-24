Zelensky may travel to US to finalise Ukraine peace deal
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit the US in the coming days, with the trip dependent on the perceived success of peace deal negotiations in Geneva.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks between US and Ukrainian officials as "meaningful" but noted that further work is still needed to reach a final agreement.
- Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, reported "very good progress" towards a "just and lasting peace" following the discussions in Switzerland.
- Ukraine and the United States issued a joint statement confirming they had drafted a "refined peace framework", although specific details were not provided.
- The article references a previous proposal from the Trump administration to end the war, which suggested Kyiv cede territory and abandon NATO aspirations in exchange for US protection.