Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zipcar confirms end of UK operations in email to customers

Related: Zipcar to Shut Down UK Operations
  • Car-sharing company Zipcar has confirmed it is ceasing operations in the UK, impacting 650,000 drivers across the country.
  • The US-based firm informed customers via email on Friday that it would formally close accounts in 30 days, with accounts remaining open until 16 February.
  • New bookings are no longer possible, following an earlier announcement in December about temporarily suspending new reservations.
  • Customers with remaining plan periods or subscriptions will automatically receive pro-rated refunds starting from early 2026.
  • The decision follows deepening losses of £5.7 million in 2024 due to a decrease in customer trips, and the company had 71 UK employees.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in