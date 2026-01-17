Zipcar confirms end of UK operations in email to customers
- Car-sharing company Zipcar has confirmed it is ceasing operations in the UK, impacting 650,000 drivers across the country.
- The US-based firm informed customers via email on Friday that it would formally close accounts in 30 days, with accounts remaining open until 16 February.
- New bookings are no longer possible, following an earlier announcement in December about temporarily suspending new reservations.
- Customers with remaining plan periods or subscriptions will automatically receive pro-rated refunds starting from early 2026.
- The decision follows deepening losses of £5.7 million in 2024 due to a decrease in customer trips, and the company had 71 UK employees.