Mamdani dismisses Trump’s threats of cutting federal funding to New York City
- New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has dismissed threats made by Donald Trump.
- Trump threatened to cut federal funding to the Big Apple if the democratic socialist secured city hall, which he did on Tuesday night.
- Trump, who backed Mamdani’s rival Andrew Cuomo, also suggested sending in troops should Mamdani become mayor.
- Mamdani stated he would treat Trump's threats as “words of a president and not necessarily the law of the land.”
- He criticized the tendency to treat anything Trump says as if it were already law, simply by virtue of who is saying it.