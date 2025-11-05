Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mamdani dismisses Trump’s threats of cutting federal funding to New York City

Mamdani reacts to Trump's threat to defund New York City if he wins mayoral race
  • New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has dismissed threats made by Donald Trump.
  • Trump threatened to cut federal funding to the Big Apple if the democratic socialist secured city hall, which he did on Tuesday night.
  • Trump, who backed Mamdani’s rival Andrew Cuomo, also suggested sending in troops should Mamdani become mayor.
  • Mamdani stated he would treat Trump's threats as “words of a president and not necessarily the law of the land.”
  • He criticized the tendency to treat anything Trump says as if it were already law, simply by virtue of who is saying it.
