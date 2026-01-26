Mayor Mamdani tells New Yorkers to stay home and read Heated Rivalry
- New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly endorsed the novel Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid.
- He recommended the book to New Yorkers as a way to stay safe and entertained during a significant winter storm.
- Heated Rivalry has gained widespread popularity, having been adapted into a successful Crave series and picked up by HBO Max.
- Several celebrities, including Hannah Einbinder, Busy Philipps, and Kevin McHale, have also shown their appreciation for the series.
- Mamdani highlighted that the New York Public Library provides free access to the novel, offering a convenient option for residents.