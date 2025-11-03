Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zohran Mamdani releases advert entirely in Arabic just days before New York election

  • Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani released a campaign advertisement entirely in Arabic just days before New York City's election.
  • Mamdani, who is Muslim and a pro-Palestinian activist, appears in the ad appealing for support and vowing to make New York more affordable.
  • His outspoken positions on Israel and Gaza have drawn criticism, with some Democrats alleging Islamophobia from figures like Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams.
  • Republican candidate Sliwa also attacked Mamdani, calling him a supporter of "global jihad" during a debate.
  • Despite the attacks, Mamdani's campaign is leveraging grassroots support, including rallies with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, urging voters not to be complacent.
