Zohran Mamdani elected NYC mayor in blow to Trump
- Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, has been elected New York City’s next mayor, delivering a significant blow to the city’s established power structures.
- He will become the city's first Muslim mayor and one of its youngest, set to lead one of the largest and most diverse cities in the United States from January.
- Mamdani secured just over 50 per cent of the vote, defeating Andrew Cuomo; his victory is seen as a national message for the Democrats as they chart their future against President Donald Trump.
- His campaign focused on the affordability crisis, challenging Trump’s threats to withdraw federal funding and his anti-immigration policies.
- Mamdani proposed progressive policies including no-cost childcare, freezing rent on controlled units, and increasing taxes on wealthy residents to fund public services.