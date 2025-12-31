Incoming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in tonight
- New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn into office at Old City Hall Station just before midnight on New Year's Eve.
- The private ceremony will see Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James administer the oath, symbolising the subway system as the city's “lifeblood”.
- A public swearing-in will follow on the steps of City Hall, conducted by Senator Bernie Sanders, accompanied by a block party for all New Yorkers.
- Mamdani secured his mayoral victory with approximately 50 per cent of the vote in the November 4 election.
- Donald Trump, who previously criticised Mamdani, later praised him as 'a really great mayor' after a meeting focused on delivering affordability for New Yorkers.