Incoming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in tonight

Zohran Mamdani reminds New Yorkers to know their rights when confronted by ICE
  • New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn into office at Old City Hall Station just before midnight on New Year's Eve.
  • The private ceremony will see Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James administer the oath, symbolising the subway system as the city's “lifeblood”.
  • A public swearing-in will follow on the steps of City Hall, conducted by Senator Bernie Sanders, accompanied by a block party for all New Yorkers.
  • Mamdani secured his mayoral victory with approximately 50 per cent of the vote in the November 4 election.
  • Donald Trump, who previously criticised Mamdani, later praised him as 'a really great mayor' after a meeting focused on delivering affordability for New Yorkers.
