‘Hope won’ says Sadiq Khan as Zohran Mamdani is elected New York mayor
- Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected as New York's new mayor, becoming the city's first Muslim mayor and first of South Asian heritage.
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan congratulated Mr Mamdani, stating New Yorkers chose 'hope over fear,' drawing a parallel with London's electoral outcome.
- Mr Mamdani, 34, defeated Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, and is set to become New York's youngest mayor in over a century.
- Donald Trump had backed Mr Cuomo and threatened to cut federal funding to New York if Mr Mamdani were to triumph.
- The election recorded the largest voter turnout in New York in over 50 years, with more than two million ballots cast.