Zohran Mamdani sworn in as first Muslim mayor of NYC
- Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as Mayor of New York City shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, becoming the first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born person to hold the office.
- The democratic socialist, who was born in Uganda, won on a grassroots campaign, promising a rent freeze, free buses, and universal childcare.
- The early-morning ceremony took place in a historic former subway station beneath City Hall, with a public inauguration scheduled later on New Year's Day.
- Mamdani, 34, faced racist and Islamophobic attacks during his campaign, as well as concerns from some Jewish New Yorkers regarding his past views on Palestinian solidarity.
- His administration is expected to face challenges, including potential clashes with the Trump administration over immigration and questions about funding his extensive social services agenda.