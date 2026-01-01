Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Historic moment Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City

Zohran Mamdani becomes first New York mayor to be sworn in on the Quran
  • Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City mayor in a symbolic inauguration at midnight on New Year’s Eve.
  • He became the first New York City mayor to take his oath using the Quran.
  • Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, used a Quran once owned by his grandfather for the ceremony, held by his wife Rama Duwaji.
  • The inauguration took place in an abandoned subway station located beneath city hall.
  • Mamdani stated the location symbolised a city that dared to build great things to transform working people's lives, an ambition he believes should not be confined to the past.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in