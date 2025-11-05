Zohran Mamdani tells Trump to ‘turn the volume up’ during victory speech
- Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected Mayor of New York, sent a four-word message to Donald Trump during his victory speech in Brooklyn.
- The 34-year-old Democrat told Trump, who he said he knows is watching, to “Turn the volume up," and added: "To get through any of us, you will have to get through all of us."
- Mamdani will make history as the first Muslim, first South Asian, and youngest person in over a century to be elected as New York's mayor.
- Donald Trump responded to Mamdani's message on his Truth Social platform, posting, "... AND SO IT BEGINS!"
- Trump had previously threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani won the mayoral election.