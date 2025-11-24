Watch as Zorhan Mamdani is left speechless after receiving message from Arsenal legend
- Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York and a long-time Arsenal fan, received a surprise video message from club legend Ian Wright.
- The message was played while Mamdani was appearing on The Adam Friedland Show.
- Wright congratulated Mamdani on his achievements and encouraged him to apply his 'winning energy' to his new role.
- The former footballer concluded his message with a reference to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
- An overjoyed Mamdani watched the clip repeatedly, expressing his admiration for Wright.