Mom who fell overboard on Taylor Swift themed cruise ‘was served seven drinks in just over six hours’

The incident occurred on the Allure of the Seas
The incident occurred on the Allure of the Seas (Wikimedia/Colotordoc)
  • A family is suing Royal Caribbean after 66-year-old Dulcie White fell overboard on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise and vanished from the Allure of the Seas cruise ship on 22 October 2024.
  • White, who had an unlimited alcoholic beverages package, was allegedly served seven drinks in just over six hours despite being visibly intoxicated with slurred speech and difficulty standing.
  • Her daughter, Megan Klewin, claims she saw her mother on the balcony edge before she fell into the sea, believing "overconsumption" due to the drinks package was the cause.
  • The lawsuit alleges the ship did not stop or deploy rescue services immediately, though other reports indicate a search and rescue effort was launched by the crew and authorities.
  • Klewin's attorney hopes the case will lead to cruise lines discontinuing all-you-can-drink packages, citing the High Seas Act's limitations on monetary winnings.
