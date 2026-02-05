Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter Olympics schedule: Why are some events starting before opening ceremony?

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White jumps over comedian Shane Gillis in Central Park
  • The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, but several sports will begin before the big celebration.
  • The Games kick off Wednesday with alpine skiing, curling matches and luge, according to the official schedule.
  • More curling on Thursday, followed by alpine skiing, ice hockey, luge, ski jumping, and snowboarding. Figure skating begins Friday.
  • There are 16 sports on the program this year, including one which has never featured at an Olympics before, ski mountaineering.
  • The opening ceremony, themed around harmony, will be available to watch on both NBC and Peacock. Mariah Carey is confirmed as the headliner, making her debut performance at the Olympics.
