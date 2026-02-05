How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics
- The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina are due to get underway later this week, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday.
- However, some preliminary curling, ice hockey and snowboarding events begin before the opening ceremony on Wednesday 4 February.
- UK viewers will be able to watch the entire Winter Games on TNT Sports, with TNT Sports 2 beginning their coverage every morning at 8am, while subscribers can also catch the action on Discovery+.
- The BBC will also be covering the games, with all the major action shown on BBC One and BBC Two each day between 9am and 10pm.
- Olympics Extra, a second live stream, will be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app to show more Winter Olympics action between 8am and 11pm each day.
