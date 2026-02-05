Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics get underway this week
The Winter Olympics get underway this week (Getty Images)
  • The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina are due to get underway later this week, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday.
  • However, some preliminary curling, ice hockey and snowboarding events begin before the opening ceremony on Wednesday 4 February.
  • UK viewers will be able to watch the entire Winter Games on TNT Sports, with TNT Sports 2 beginning their coverage every morning at 8am, while subscribers can also catch the action on Discovery+.
  • The BBC will also be covering the games, with all the major action shown on BBC One and BBC Two each day between 9am and 10pm.
  • Olympics Extra, a second live stream, will be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app to show more Winter Olympics action between 8am and 11pm each day.

