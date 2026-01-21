Who is Abhishek Sharma? The Indian superstar set to light up the T20 World Cup
- Indian opening batter Abhishek Sharma struck 84 runs off just 35 balls in his side’s T20 international fixture against New Zealand on Wednesday.
- Sharma, 25, is yet to play Test or one-day international cricket for India, but has become a T20 superstar.
- He is currently the No 1 ranked T20 batter in the world and proved his credentials again on Wednesday as India posted a huge total of 238-7 for New Zealand to chase.
- The T20 World Cup is due to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka next month.
- Sharma looks set to light up the tournament as India aim to defend the title they won after beating South Africa in a thrilling final in 2024.