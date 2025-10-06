Adam Wharton reveals wholesome international break plans after England snub
- Adam Wharton, the 21-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder, was omitted from the England squad for the upcoming international matches.
- Wharton revealed he will spend the international break visiting his grandparents, expressing a philosophical attitude about missing out on the squad.
- England manager Thomas Tuchel messaged Wharton, acknowledging his good form and stating he deserved a place but chose to stick with the current team.
- Wharton stated he is not “too fussed” by the decision, prioritising his focus on Crystal Palace and considering an England call-up a bonus.
- He also urged Crystal Palace to retain manager Oliver Glasner, highlighting the positive impact the manager has had on the team.