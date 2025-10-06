Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Adam Wharton reveals wholesome international break plans after England snub

Video Player Placeholder
Glasner fires warning to Crystal Palace players over unbeaten run
  • Adam Wharton, the 21-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder, was omitted from the England squad for the upcoming international matches.
  • Wharton revealed he will spend the international break visiting his grandparents, expressing a philosophical attitude about missing out on the squad.
  • England manager Thomas Tuchel messaged Wharton, acknowledging his good form and stating he deserved a place but chose to stick with the current team.
  • Wharton stated he is not “too fussed” by the decision, prioritising his focus on Crystal Palace and considering an England call-up a bonus.
  • He also urged Crystal Palace to retain manager Oliver Glasner, highlighting the positive impact the manager has had on the team.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in