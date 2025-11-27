Aston Martin announces new team principal from 2026
- Adrian Newey will become Aston Martin team principal from the 2026 Formula 1 season.
- Newey, widely regarded as a top technical mastermind, committed his long-term future to Aston Martin in September 2024 following his departure from Red Bull.
- Current team principal and CEO Andy Cowell will transition to a new role as chief strategy officer.
- The leadership changes are intended to best position the team ahead of the major new regulations set to be introduced in 2026.
- Newey has played a significant role in 13 World Drivers’ Championships and a dozen constructors’ titles, but has not previously held a team principal position.