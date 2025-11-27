Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Aston Martin announces new team principal from 2026

F1 design genius Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull in wake of Christian Horner scandal
  • Adrian Newey will become Aston Martin team principal from the 2026 Formula 1 season.
  • Newey, widely regarded as a top technical mastermind, committed his long-term future to Aston Martin in September 2024 following his departure from Red Bull.
  • Current team principal and CEO Andy Cowell will transition to a new role as chief strategy officer.
  • The leadership changes are intended to best position the team ahead of the major new regulations set to be introduced in 2026.
  • Newey has played a significant role in 13 World Drivers’ Championships and a dozen constructors’ titles, but has not previously held a team principal position.
